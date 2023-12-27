Joburg river ritual warning: Water levels ‘dangerously high’ after rains – EMS

Joburg EMS has issued a warning that there is a high risk of drowning during river baptisms due to high water levels.

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) officials are seen after retrieving a body of a girl believed to have drowned during a cleansing ritual on Saturday at Klip River in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, 22 November 2023. They are yet to confirm whether the victime is one of those missing following the cleansing ceremony. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Joburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has warned religious leaders and those who perform spiritual ceremonies in rivers to be aware of dangerously high water levels in rivers in the Johannesburg region.

Speaking to The Citizen, Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said water levels in several rivers around Johannesburg were high because of the persisting rains over the last few days. He issued a stern warning to those wishing to enter the rivers.

Joburg EMS: ‘Stay away from the rivers’

“We are trying to discourage people from visiting the river streams now that the water levels are much higher. There is a huge risk that people could drown during these baptisms. For now, they should stay away from the rivers. Maybe the rivers will be safe later on,” Mulaudzi said.

It has become a norm for many African traditional churches to visit the river streams during important Christian holidays, such as the Easter and Christmas period. These river rituals or baptisms has however ended in tragedy on various occasions.

Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg has been engaging with church and spiritual leaders about the dangers of river rituals.

“We have been engaging with different churches and talking to them. We have also been going to the places where they do the rituals and doing campaigns there warning them against going to the river at night and other dangers,” the Joburg EMS spokesperson added.

Rivers monitored

Mulaudzi said the rivers that were being carefully monitored, included the Jukskei, Klip and Kaalfontein rivers, as well as other water sources around Johannesburg.

“We have issued a warning for people to avoid crossing river streams and for those who are living near these rivers. We would also like to warn parents to make sure that their children are not playing near the river streams,” Mulaudzi said.

Joburg baptism tragedy

Last December, at least 18 people died during a baptism in the Jukskei River, near Sandton. The group formed part of several churches which members had gone to the river to perform cleansing rituals.

