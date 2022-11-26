Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
26 Nov 2022
4:32 am
News

‘Nationalising SA healthcare system is the answer to its problems’ – Numsa

Marizka Coetzer

Tembisa Hospital was discharging sick patients because of a severe shortage of beds.

Daily news update: Tembisa tender scandal
Photo: Neil McCartney
Nationalising the healthcare system is the answer to the crisis in state hospitals, according to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa). The government was making a mistake by not nationalising the healthcare system Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said. Nationalise healthcare system “Many people argue we are a poor country that could not afford a national healthcare system. We would be able to nationalise it and improve the hospitals and clinics if we would nationalise the mines, the land and all of the minerals in the country,” she said. The money the country would make from the state-owned...

