North West taxi association accuses Santaco of causing divisions

Disgruntled members of Kopanang Bahurutshe Taxi Association (Kobata) in Zeerust are accusing the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) in the North West of meddling in its affairs and creating divisions.

Kobata, which has 386 members, is divided into two groups following 16 August elections where Charles “Rasta” Wilson was elected chairperson.

Aupa Radebe, who was elected into Kobata offices as chairperson in 2021, was ousted last year through disbandment by Santaco NW. He has approached courts to challenge the legality of the recent elections.

Before he could be elected on 16 August, Wilson previously led Kobata between 2005 and 2021before Radebe took over. Many taxi drivers or affiliates of Kobata have lost confidence in Wilson’s leadership as they cite allegations of corruption.

Santaco ‘wants to impose’ leaders

One taxi driver, who cannot be named due to fear of victimisation, said the last elections were attended by only 70 people out of 386 members.

“It is nonsensical that you have 20% of the organisation deciding for the majority. Our provincial leadership of Santaco wants to impose its preferred leadership on us. Why were we refused entry into those elections?” asked the driver.

Radebe refuses to leave the office for the newly elected leadership as he still believes that he is the rightful chair. It is alleged that a group of armed men forced their entry into Kobata offices in Zeerust in a bid to have Radebe and his administration removed.

A well-placed source within the association said: “What I saw last week is what we normally see in the movies. People walking around with big guns in the offices without balaclavas. I was scared for my life. They warned us not to come into that office but I can’t be home because I won’t get paid. I am scared but I’ll just go to work so that my children can eat.”

Matter before the courts

Santaco NW chair Ebusang Tladi couldn’t share more information as the matter is before the courts.

“I can only tell you that we do not have two groups at Kopanang. We only have one structure led by Wilson. It was elected on 16 August 2023,” Tladi said.

Star Vilakazi from North West department of transport and safety’s agency, NW Public Transport Team, echoed Tladi’s sentiments that Radebe needs to follow the due process and hand over to the incoming executive.

“As government, we do not approve anarchy. We advise any party involved not to employ violence. We encourage everyone to be civil towards each other in trying to find a solution whenever there are problems,” said Vilakazi.

Vilakazi is being accused of taking side by a taxi owner who supports Radebe.

“Vilakazi was put there to ensure that peace and stability triumphs but he is the one encouraging violence. He is explicitly taking side and openly supporting Wilson and the Santaco NW. We do not know where to complain,” the taxi boss said.

Three people have been gunned down in taxi-related violence in Khuma earlier this year.