Man stabbed to death at taxi rank near Polokwane

Police say the 27-year-old man's body was discovered with severe stab wounds on his left chest and head. Police have launched a manhunt.

Police in the town of Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for those responsible for the murder of a 27-year-old man at a local taxi rank.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba revealed on Monday that the man’s body had been found at about 7.10 pm on Saturday.

“The police received a complaint about a victim who was reportedly lying on the ground. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a male victim with severe stabbing injuries on his left chest and on the head,” Ledwaba explained.

Motive is unknown

“Members of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) were summoned to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead on their arrival. The identity of the deceased will be released in due course.”

He said the motive behind the killing at Lebowakgomo Zone F taxi rank was still unknown, as was the number of suspects involved.

“The police are appealing to members of the community to assist with information about the incident.”

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.

She also urged community members to work together with Police in providing information regarding the suspect/s involved in the “senseless” killing.

Anyone with information can contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Millet Lotoaba on 072 576 0974, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or MySAPS App.

Shooting at Moletlane crossroads

Two weeks prior, four people were killed and seven were injured during a shooting at Moletlane crossroads, also in Limpopo.

Hadebe also ordered an urgent investigation following this shooting.

Ledwaba said it is alleged the suspects driving in a white BMW and a black Mercedes Benz, fired multiple gunshots at the direction of taxis before fleeing the scene.

Additional reporting by: Faizel Patel.