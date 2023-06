By Thahasello Mphatsoe

To improve the quality of education and empower pupils, South African National Parks (SANParks) handed over a R1.4 million science laboratory at Bunny Khosa High School in Kildare, Ximhungwe, in Mpumalanga.

Dr Khathu Khomola, district manager from the Department of Education, Unvails the plaque at Bunny Khosa High School, where a science lab is being opened as part of the Community Social Legacy Programme. Picture: Thahasello Mphatsoe

Oscar Mthimkhulu, managing executive at Kruger National Park, delivered the keynote address at Bunny Khosa High School. Picture: Thahasello Mphatsoe

The lab is part of the legacy projects, funded from the 1% tourism income on all accommodation bookings, according to SANParks.

