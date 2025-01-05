One dead, scores injured in KZN bus accident

The bus carrying about 90 passengers lost control in Ndwedwe on Saturday

The scene of a bus crash in Ndwendwe, KZN. Picture: ALS Paramedics

As the festive season draws to a close, one person has died, and at least another 57 were injured when a bus carrying about 90 people lost control and crashed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the bus accident happened in Ndwedwe on Saturday.

Accident

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they received calls for assistance after the bus travelling on the P100 lost control.

Sadly one person lost their life.”

Meyrick said patients were stabilised on scene by paramedics from various services, and were transported to appropriate facilities for further care.

“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.

“The cause of the accident will be investigated further by SAPS, but according to eyewitnesses the bus experienced brake failure which led to the accident,” Meyrick said.

ALS Paramedic Services Garrith Jamieson said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was severely injured.

“There was nothing that paramedics could do to assist. She was declared dead on the scene.”

Midmar Dam crash

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, one person was injured after a car crashed in Midmar Dam in KZN.

KZN Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said upon arrival, they found that a single vehicle had left the roadway, coming to rest at the bottom of a steep hill.

“One individual sustained moderate injuries. The patient received on-scene medical treatment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Local authorities were present and are investigating the incident.”

Festive season arrests

On Saturday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) revealed that 7 448 people have been arrested for various offences including excessive speeding, drunken driving and attempted bribery.

This as thousands of holidaymakers return home from various provinces across the country with many expected to return back to work on Monday.

Speeding

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the arrests were made from the 1st of December 2024 and the 1st of January 2025.

“Eastern Cape recorded 455 arrests for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in December. The highest breath alcohol level recorded was 2.47mg/1000ml on the R61 in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on the 27th of December.

“The highest speed recorded was in Limpopo on the N1, a motorist was caught driving 209km/h in 120km/h zone on the 17th of December,” Zwane said.

Zwane said more than a million motorists were also checked since the new year kicked in.

