Police arrest suspect after kidnapped woman found dead in KZN

The woman was last seen leaving a restaurant in Umhlanga in the early hours on Christmas day.

The man was handcuffed on Saturday. Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman who was kidnapped on Christmas day and later found dead.

The man was handcuffed on Saturday.

The woman was last seen leaving a restaurant in Umhlanga with a male companion in the early hours of Christmas day.

Kidnapping

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case of kidnapping was opened after she did not return home.

“Thorough police investigations uncovered the identity of the man who was seen leaving the establishment with the missing woman.

“During the investigations, it was discovered that the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home at the Amaotana area in Inanda.

“The two reportedly had an altercation and the man allegedly strangled her to death and buried her body in his yard,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police probe sergeant for failing to charge alleged drunk woman

Foreign nationals arrested

Meanwhile, two foreign nationals have been arrested for possession of abalone worth more than R4.4 million.

The suspects aged 34 and 47 were apprehended by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks in joint efforts with other law enforcement agencies this week.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the team received information about an illegal abalone operating plant at Neave Township in Gqeberha.

“The team swiftly responded. On their arrival at the plant, two foreign nationals were inside busy drying, processing, and properly organising the abalone.

“Inside the premises, 10 510 wet and dry abalone units weighing 1 061 kilograms to the value of more than R4.4 million were seized.”

Court appearance

Mhlakuvana said officers also seized equipment, including cooking pots, gas tanks, industrial fans, cell phones and a notebook containing weights among other items.

The duo are expected to appear before New Bright Magistrate’s court on Monday.

ALSO READ: Foreign nationals bust for possession of abalone worth millions