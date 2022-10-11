One in five girls married before age 18 – UNFPA

Citizen Reporter

Globally, one in every five girls is married or in an informal union before the age of 18.

Furthermore, in least developed countries, that number almost doubles, meaning 36% of girls are married before age 18, and 10% of girls are married before age 15, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The organisation said this culture needed to be put to an end because child marriages threaten girls’ lives and health and also limit their future prospects.

“Girls pressed into child marriage often become pregnant while still adolescents, increasing the risk of complications in pregnancy or childbirth. These complications are the leading cause of death among older adolescent girls,” said UNFPA in a statement.

“Girls married as children are more likely to be exposed to sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.”

Another concern with regards to child marriages was that the young girls were forced to drop out of school to assume household responsibilities.

Girls who leave school have worse health and economic outcomes than those who stay in school, and eventually their children fare worse as well.

UNFPA says a driving factor of child marriages was the fact that some parents saw their girl children as burdens or commodities which created an opportunity for them to “sell” to the highest bidder.

“Child marriage is the toxic product of economic inequality and gender inequality. Girls in child marriages tend to be less educated, and they are more likely to live in rural areas.”

In order to end child marriages, UNFPA said existing laws needed to be enforced.

“Governments, civil society and other partners must work together to ensure girls have access to quality education, health information and services, comprehensive sexuality education and life-skills training.”

The organisation also said that it promoted legislation, policies and programmes designed to end child marriage.

“UNFPA supports evidence-based, girl-centred investments that empower girls with the information, skills and services they need to be healthy, educated and safe, helping them make a successful transition to adulthood. UNFPA also works to support the needs of married girls particularly in family planning and maternal health.”

