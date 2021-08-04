Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
4 Aug 2021
8:00 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Our women deserve real change

Cliff Buchler

There is a genuine movement towards righting the wrongs – with which I believe most men fully agree with.

Picture: iStock
Gender inequality is an ongoing narrative and, in many instances, finding alternatives to the status quo is justified. Like in both private and public spheres, women face occupational segregation and multiple barriers – such as lack of access to land, capital, financial resources and technology, as well as gender-based violence – due to cultural mindsets and stereotypes. And there is a genuine movement towards righting the wrongs – with which I believe most men fully agree with. But then the spoilers sniffed the opportunity to get on the activist bandwagon. The extremists, also known as ultraliberals. They get my goat...

