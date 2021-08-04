Our women deserve real change

Gender inequality is an ongoing narrative and, in many instances, finding alternatives to the status quo is justified. Like in both private and public spheres, women face occupational segregation and multiple barriers – such as lack of access to land, capital, financial resources and technology, as well as gender-based violence – due to cultural mindsets and stereotypes. And there is a genuine movement towards righting the wrongs – with which I believe most men fully agree with. But then the spoilers sniffed the opportunity to get on the activist bandwagon. The extremists, also known as ultraliberals. They get my goat...

They make a mockery of what is a genuine attempt to find solid and sustainable solutions to a justifiable cause. They’ve started off with a play on words, then targeted places and signs.



Toilets are favourites. Many eateries in the UK – and slowly but surely becoming the trend here – are integrated, having been coerced by the unbalanced fringe to do away with “men” and women” signage. Sounds salutary at first but, as expected it, means open season for graffitists.



One pub in London carries the deranged signage: “Welcome all. You may stand or sit”. Chalk talk took over: “Don’t P too long”, “Eyes front you perv” and “Be aware of wet floor and seat”. A good cause turned on its head – and how degrading to women.



Political correctness is another tool used by the extremist and, as with gender discrimination, is open to derision. It smacks of hypocrisy and unconcealed lying.



If you believe murderers and rapists are savages, why describe them as “poor misguided victims of circumstance.” If they kill and rape, they’re savages.



Historically, we lived through the swart pak blou pens rooinek period and laughed out loud at the exploits of the then politicians, even referring to MP Marthinus van Schalkwyk as “Kortbroek”.



But nowadays, the extremists seem to be gaining ground with the ludicrous, with seemingly little response from the mainstream. We mustn’t allow the lavatory fringe to sidetrack us. Our women deserve real change. And we men are more than ready to play ball.