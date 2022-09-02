Dirk Lotriet
2 Sep 2022
Opinion

Brothers in arms we are …

Dirk Lotriet

My little brother is in Australia! His wife has family there to support her.

Picture: iStock
The news shouldn’t have upset me as much as it did, but today I am devastated. My mother sent me a message this morning: “Your brother and his wife have decided to part ways. Thing have not been well between them for a while now…” My little brother in Australia! His wife has family there to support her. He is all alone. Exactly like I was nine yeas ago when I packed my panel van and left my first wife. I reacted in the only way I know – I immediately took to my computer and wrote him a letter....

