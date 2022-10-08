(Die wors) is on the table: Celebrity divorce round up

Citizen Reporter

This past week proved to be a tough one for fans of celebrity couples as their favourite couples either announced their choice to go their separate ways or had their decision to get divorced splashed across the tabloids.

We take a look at all the divorce news from the past week.

Latest divorce updates

Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen

Having been among the first publications to break the story of NFL Quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bundchen’s impending divorce, The New York Post first cited “multiple sources” as saying that the couple had hired lawyers and were starting to sort out the financial and personal details of a divorce.

After this news broke, American broadcasters CNN and NBC also reported the development.

After months of tracking perceived discord in their marriage, The Post has been considered the foremost source of developments related to the couple.

The Post even speculated that Bündchen and Brady had fought over his decision to unretire from his football career after 22 seasons.

You will recall, Brady first announced his retirement in February, at the age of 44. A month later announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd N.F.L. season.

Brady and Bundchen began dating over 15 years ago and have been married for 13 years.

According to The New York Times, Brady is widely considered football’s greatest quarterback, with seven Super Bowl wins (six of them with the New England Patriots), and the most touchdowns and yards passing in N.F.L. history.

In 2022, he was No. 1 on Forbes’s list of highest-paid N.F.L. players.

Bündchen, 42, is a star in her own right and is considered one of the most recognisable faces in the world.

The publication reports that as of 2018, she had appeared on 1,200 magazine covers, in 450 fashion editorials, and had graced the catwalk of nearly 500 fashion shows.

In 2016, she was reportedly the highest-paid (and richest) model in the world.

She magnanimously left all that behind, choosing to take a step back from her work in order to focus on their family while her husband worked away at his goals.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on 6 February 2020 | Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images via AFP

After first coming onto the entertainment scene as a teen, Tia Mowry (and her twin sister Tamera) is practically considered a mainstay in the global entertainment industry.



Due to the length of her time in the spotlight, fans who have followed her journey feel as though they have witnessed her grow right before their eyes.

It is for this reason that the news of her divorce from her husband of 14 years came as a complete shock.

The actor, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the series Sister, Sister, was the one who revealed their decision to part ways in a post shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” read the caption under a picture taken during one of the projects they worked on together.

According to court documents obtained by American news outlet TODAY, Mowry filed for divorce on 3 October due to irreconcilable differences.

Mowry is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Cree Taylor Hardrict, 11, and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, 4, whom she shares with Hardrict.

Because of the seemingly sudden nature of the decision to split and the cryptic quotes that either party shared on their respective Instagram profiles, fans began speculating that Cory had cheated on Tamera and that this is what prompted the end of their marriage.

Cory has since slammed the speculation as lies.

Nazanin Mandi and Miguel

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 09 February 2020 in Beverly Hills, California | Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images via AFP)

Singer Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi is also one of the celebrities who filed for divorce this past week.

In court documents obtained by People Magazine on Tuesday, Mandi, 36, filed for divorce from Miguel, also 36, in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

The publication reported that Mandi cited irreconcilable differences and asked that assets and properties be divided as detailed in their prenuptial agreement.

People also reported that her decision comes over a year after she and Miguel announced their separation in September 2021.

At that time, they had been together for 17 years. The pair had dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016.

They made their vows two years later in November 2018 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

Iyana McNeely and Jarrette Jones

Though not considered celebrities in the same stratosphere as the aforementioned stars, Iyana McNeely and Jarrette Jones emerged as the clear favourites from the second season of Netflix reality show Love Is Blind.



Many hoped the pair would follow in the footsteps of season one favourites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

Although the former Love Is Blind couple announced their split in August, this past week, McNeely officially filed for divorce from Jones.

People reports that McNeely, 28, hired Chicago-based attorney Amanda Oliver to represent her in the case, while Jones, also 28, chose to represent himself.

In her filing, McNeely cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation, according to E! News.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho