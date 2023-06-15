We are becoming a society polluted with confused minds

By Kekeletso Nakeli

We are fast becoming a society polluted with confused minds; the confusion extends from family, to religion, to politics and even to everyday conversation.

It’s the strange how the ones that sing the loudest hymns and attend church services dutifully are the ones who live as though they have never opened the holy book.

The ones who claim to be all about family are the ones who are the most detached from their families and the ones who claim to be “all about South Africa” are said to be the biggest looters of the country’s resources.

The most heartbreaking are the ones who stand before us on inauguration day, who swear to serve and protect, to put the country first and treat its citizens fairly with dignity – just to loot the Treasury and bring the economy to its knees.

The ones who sing to us about their struggle credentials for liberation and freedom just to oppress the same people they sought to free, this time economically.

Their counterparts who served in exile die in poverty, buried as paupers, while a handful live in the lap of luxury. Or the opposition parties who claim to be for the people, fighting off capitalism, yet wine and dine with the very heads of the largest multinational corporations.

Other political parties only advance the standing of their kind, the majority of their population are still using the bucket system. When a fish rots, it is not just the tail that smells, but the fish in its entirety. We cannot blame the children that they are hoodlums when they are not raised in wholesome homes.

How can the church blame the congregation that they are hypocrites when they are preached to and led by hypocrites, feeding their members rats?

How can citizens of any country be law-abiding when their leadership is slowly dying that the vultures are circling above, waiting to feast on the carcass.

We must look to leaders, whether elected for, or otherwise, for corrective measures, for a change in society, in every aspect of our lives… and with what is happening in the public protector inquiry, it really seems bleak for us.