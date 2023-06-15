Daily news update: Diepkloof protest, govt to improve access to basic services and Thabo Bester’s attorney charged

By Citizen Reporter

Police recover explosives and other items looted during Diepkloof protest [VIDEO]

Police have recovered explosives that were looted during volatile service delivery protest in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Residents of Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto embarked on a volatile service delivery protest on Wednesday, 14 June, bringing the N1 and N12 highway to a complete standstill.

Govt to improve access to basic services in SA’s service delivery hotpots – Mashatile

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government has identified the country’s service delivery hotpots with the aim to improve access to basic services such as clean water, sanitation, sustainable energy and refuse collection.

Mashatile answered questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

Thabo Bester’s attorney charged with attempted rape and assault

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State has confirmed the instructing attorney representing Thabo Bester has been charged with attempted rape and assault.

It is understood that 27-year-old Tsireledzo Ndou’s case is currently before the Sexual Offences Court.

KZN police make breakthrough in Taylor’s Halt mass killing

Image: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have made a breakthrough and arrested four men in connection with the brutal mass murder of 13 people at a home in Pietermaritzburg.

The victims were burnt alive when a group of gunmen barged into home in Taylor’s Halt, ordered them to undress, poured a substance over them, and set them alight.

JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke dismissed over fake qualifications

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has dismissed its CEO Tshepo Mahanuke for presenting fake qualifications.

The board said that the termination came after Mahanuke failed to provide any counterevidence to the evidence of fraud found in his CV, which was provided to the JRA during his recruitment process.

‘Shaka iLembe’: Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa not bothered by online hate

Lemogang Tsipa in character in the series Shaka iLembe. He has been criticised for playing the role, even before being seen on screen. Picture/ Lemogang Tsipa/ Instagram

Henry Cele portrayed the character of Shaka Zulu so well, that people have found it hard to accept someone else playing that role. Lemogang Tsipa, who takes up the character in Shaka iLembe, says he isn’t bothered by people’s opinions.

Madrid confirm Bellingham arrival from Dortmund

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Iran. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal on Wednesday, with the English international costing over 100 million euros ($108 million).

German side Dortmund said an agreement for the 19-year-old had been reached last week with Madrid, worth 103 million euros plus up to 30 percent of that fee in bonuses.

