ACT is Ace’s Tuckshop and nothing more

Following his expulsion from the ANC, there has been speculation about whether former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will disappear into political oblivion or make a comeback that haunts the ANC.

And sooner than expected that guessing game has come to an abrupt end. In an attempt to redeem himself, Magashule has launched his new political party, African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

He says the party is far left in approach, will implement ANC policies that are ignored and will be a political home for those who have been sent into political exile or wilderness by the ANC.

But in the eyes of many, this move is an act of desperation. Instead of Magashule enjoying his retirement peacefully, he is seen to be a Julius Malema wannabe.

Unfortunately for him, he is nothing like Malema who has made huge inroads with his Economic Freedom Fighters.

All Magashule is, is a bitter, old man engaged in a futile exercise to destroy the same ANC that gave him the soft life he has enjoyed over the past years.

Whatever he is trying to do is selfish on his side. He is using his anger to retaliate against the ANC with nothing new to offer.

Realistically, his newly formed political party stands no chance of victory in next year’s general election because it is not well established, it is self-funded and it has a shaky foundation.

However, if he is extremely lucky the party might manage to rival the United Democratic Movement and the Congress of the People.

But anything more than that is just wishful thinking and nothing else.

Currently, South Africa is facing a lot of challenges and what he is doing is similar to the sideshow of the moonshot pact and the Multi-Party Charter which offer zero solutions for a better South Africa and are only preoccupied with removing the ANC from power.

Therefore, South Africans should be wary of such characters, because once their primary objectives are achieved, what happens next will be a shock to the country as they have no concrete ideas about how to channel the country into the trajectory of success.

This is just a scam for Magashule to continue being in political circles with no interest to serve South Africans.

His reputation has been tainted by a number of scandals that make him an unfavourable candidate for many South Africans and with that, high expectations must be parked aside.

It would be much better if his party rose to the level of ActionSA, but with how things stand there is absolutely no chance that ACT can rise to such heights. Sad as it may be, we don’t care what he does.

For all we know he will change nothing with his party and it won’t even make a dent on the current status quo of politics in South Africa.

As they say, ACT is Ace’s Tuckshop and nothing more.

Maybe that’s why he didn’t join the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance which was formed by his ally, Carl Niehaus.