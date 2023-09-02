‘We were robbed? – Mangaung councillors fuming over robbery hidden from council

The EFF abstained from a vote to allow Mangaung to cover the stolen cash.

Mangaung Metro councillors lashed at acting Mayor Gregory Nthatise over a robbery that only came to light on Friday when the metro sought approval to cover the R600 000 stolen from the municipal fresh produce market.

Planning and Economic Development MMC Nthabiseng Jonas told the council that R681,905 was stolen when the robbers overpowered the guards on 26 February.

‘No one bothered to tell us’

Councillors fired questions at Nthatise, demanding answers as to why council was only hearing about the robbery seven months later.

Mojalefa Mongale, councillor for the Afrikan Alliance for Social Democrats (AASD), wanted to know why Mangaung “swept under the carpet.”

“Why was this matter not reported to the council in February already? Why did the security company open a case and not the municipality?

“I hope the mayor will return to council with proper clarity on this. It cannot be that we’ve all been meeting here but no one bothered to tell us we’ve been robbed.”

“We are calling on the acting mayor to institute an investigation, the security company’s credentials must be checked as part of that investigation.”

Councillor Dalena Dennis of the Democratic Alliance (DA) said a robbery at municipal premises was disturbing.

She asked why the police case was opened by the security company, and not the municipality.

“The theft happened on 26 February, it is seven months later and the council is only receiving this today.”

“The slow reaction of officials has caused dire financial strain for farmers, market agents and other customers involved.”

“Did the security firm take disciplinary action against employees on duty that day? Is there insurance to cover this loss?” she asked Nthatise.

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) councillor Mare-Lize Wewege said her party support the motion on condition that a thorough probe will be done and the money recovered from the culprits.

“This has raised eyebrows in the community. Were the cameras not operational? Also, why was such a substantial amount left unattended over a weekend,?” she asked.

Security was ‘overpowered’

Explaining why the council needed to approve to cover the lost cash, Jonas claimed this showed “good governance” by the African National Congress (ANC).

“I know many are wondering why this is only brought now for consideration and approval. However, this must be understood as good governance, accountability and responsible leadership by the ANC-led council.

“We are concerned about the high level of crime in and around the Mangaung.”

“The theft raises concerns hence we say we will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this, and all those involved face the full might of the law.”

According to Jonas, the criminals overpowered the security guards on the day. They then accessed the cash by breaking the security door leading to the safe.

“Third-party monies were stolen from the municipal premises, which places the municipality at the centre of liability, hence the request that the municipality cover the cost totalling R681 905.”

“This will be used to settle third-party payments and suppliers,” Jonas said.

EFF ‘won’t help write off stolen cash’

All political parties except the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) voted for the amount to be written off during Friday’s council meeting.

The red berets abstained.

“What’s the name of the security company that opened the case on behalf of the Metro? And why are farmers so quiet about their money?

“We reject the writing off of stolen money as the EFF. We recommend that the matter go to MPAC [Municipal Public Accounts Committee] first and that a forensic investigation be done,” said EFF’s Thomas Beleme.

The head of the fresh produce market submitted a report about the incident on 8 May, according to council speaker Maryke Davies.

