ACT claims Magashule’s former PA was assaulted to incriminate him in Free State asbestos case

Magashule's party also claimed that Moroadi Cholota’s extradition was ‘theatrical’ and done to intimidate her.

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, before the State Capture Commission. Picture: YouTube screenshot

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) said its leader Ace Magashule welcomes his former personal assistant’s “arrival” in South Africa, but has criticised the heavy-handed nature of her extradition.

Moroadi Cholota was extradited back to the country so she could appear in court for the case related to the Free State asbestos scandal.

Magashule’s former PA extradited to SA

Magashule’s former PA arrived in South Africa on Thursday after the United States approved her extradition on 31 July.

Cholota was meant to be a state witness in the case against Magashule and his 17 co-accused. She then changed her mind and refused to return to South Africa.

She is now facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The ACT on Friday said Magashule is confident in Cholota’s “ability to present the truth as she knows it”.

“ACT believes that this long dragging case will finally be laid to rest and Ms. Cholota will have the opportunity to present her side to the entire South African population, similar to her testimony she delivered at the Zondo Commission,” the party said.

Cholota treated like a ‘terrorist’

It, however, condemned the “Hollywood-esque” nature of her extradition. It said Cholota was “surrounded by heavily armed Interpol officers, Saps officers and the NPA, as if they were escorting a terrorist”.

The party said this was done to scare her.

“Ms. Cholota does not pose any threat to anyone and did not merit the mistreatment she received.”

‘Assaulted and harassed’

The ACT also alleged that Cholota was assaulted and harassed by the Saps, FBI and Interpol to force her to sign a statement that incriminates Magashule in the Free State asbestos scandal.

It did not say where it had got this information from.

“She had a choice signing the false statement that implicates Magashule and walk free, but she chose not to compromise her values and principles.

“We admire her fortitude and determination in the face of such intimidation and provocation.”

It said the extradition of Cholota is an attempt by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Zondo commission to save their reputation.

“The commission and the NPA are attempting to justify the significant amount of money that was spent with no return on investment realised thus far; so now they are clutching at straws to avoid embarrassment.

“ACT is certain that this case, like all other Zondo commission cases, will see its natural demise.”

Free State asbestos case

The Free State asbestos case is in connection to a R255 million contract awarded in 2014 to the Diamond Hill Trading and Blackhead Consulting joint venture by the Free State Department of Human Settlements.

Blackhead Consulting is owned by controversial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi.

The contract was to remove harmful asbestos from homes in the province.

It is alleged that government officials in the Free State received R27 million in bribes related to this tender.

