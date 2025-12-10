ANC comrades are right to worry

The ANC's midterm report has revealed a shocking picture of a party slowly dying in urban areas.

No matter how bad things seem to get for the ANC, it seems to have a deep belief in the adage that even the darkest of clouds has a silver lining.

That silver lining has been the supporters who continue to vote for the party and who, in turn, allow those in charge to continue to line their pockets with silver.

But, as we report today, there seems to be a revolution happening and, unhappily for the ANC, it is not the glorious “national democratic revolution” its leaders are fond of invoking.

It’s a revolution in the true sense of the word, because the ANC support base has been turned on its head.

Its midterm report has revealed a shocking picture of a party slowly dying in urban areas, with an analyst reaffirming the view that it is becoming a rural party.

Fikile Mbalula, analysing the failure in Gauteng particularly, said workers in this province no longer believe in the promises of the ANC.

Furthermore, he said black professionals and entrepreneurs have also lost faith in the ANC.

Businesses have also raised concerns about the ANC’s governance in South Africa’s economic hub.

Political analyst André Duvenhage said the ANC is becoming a rural party.

The drop in support for the party is more marked in urban areas, he added.

It might be unfair to say that urban voters are more sophisticated that their country cousins, but certainly city folk have better access to media of all kinds.

The ANC has been unable to hide from media coverage, which has largely been negative – no surprise given the party’s image of having its hands in the taxpayer bank vaults.

It won’t take long, though, for the rest of the country to see what the urbanites are seeing.

And that must be a huge worry for the ANC comrades at the top.

