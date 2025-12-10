‘We are not at that stage yet’: Broke ANC says it will not sell Luthuli House

'Selling the building and downsizing staff is not under consideration,' says Bhengu.

While the ANC has revealed it is facing a financial crisis, the party said it has not reached the stage of selling its assets.

On Wednesday, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told The Citizen that the party will come up with other fundraising methods, but she said they will not downsize staff or sell their building in Johannesburg CBD.

“We are not going to come and say we will sell off our assets; we are not at that stage yet, we are not at that level of instability, and that is a function of our finance committee. They have a clear model that we are going to be utilising to ensure self-sustenance and financial stability.

“Selling the building and downsizing staff is not under consideration,” she said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa allies block surprise exit plan

Does the ANC owe the City of Johannesburg?

Bhengu said, despite the party’s financial problems, it has managed to keep up to date with its rate payments to the City of Johannesburg.

“We are in good standing with all the compliance and independent assurance institutions, we are in compliance with the tax man,” she said.

Her comments come as the party has been unable to pay its staff members for several months. On Monday, they protested outside the Birchwood Hotel, where the party is holding its National General Council (NGC) meeting.

They complained that the party sometimes failed to pay medical aid contributions. But the party has denied this.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the media this week that he is among other staffers who have not been paid.

The party is reportedly exploring various models to become self-sufficient.

Political analysis

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen that the party has been considering a model that would compel its government deployees to financially contribute to the party’s activities.

“The EFF is using the same model where their members of parliament have to pay a certain percentage of their salaries to party activities.

“But now the problems are that the ANC has dropped from 60% to 40%, and they could go below this, so they cannot work on that basis.

“And we know — where there is money to be paid, it ends up in the lines of corruption rather than being used for the party, and what is really happening is that the party is falling apart.

“Even their secretary-general is telling us that for the last few months, he did not receive a salary. This is serious, the party has reached its own Rubicon,” he said.

NOW READ: Checkers bags used for money? Morero responds to allegations of bribery at ANC conference