ANC government works hard to sink South Africa

Isaac Mashaba

When the winds of democracy swept across our divided country, we had the ideal opportunity to show the world just how united South Africans of all races and religions could become.

Unity brought power and power brought progress

We had the perfect window to prove that unity brought power and power brought progress and prosperity.

But our leaders squandered that chance. Successive administrations have since worked hard at creating divisions between races, fueling xenophobia, and seeking to ramp up tension wherever a small opportunity arises.

But South Africans are not stupid. Increasingly, they are realising the very dangerous and explosive game the government is playing with their lives and their futures.

Inciting racial tensions and encouraging conflict ought to be a crime.

But so, too, ought corruption and the insatiable desire to empty the state’s coffers for the private use of politicians and government officials?

Not so in our beloved, but broken, country.

How did South Africa go from success, to fragility, to failure?

If one were to ask, ‘how did South Africa go from success, to fragility, to failure?”, Hemingway best summed it up as ‘slowly at first, and then suddenly”.

The constant breakdowns in our energy supply is both costly and frustrating. But as the president has stated, the government doesn’t have an obligation to provide electricity.

Similarly, being greylisted is not seen as a problem for the government. Huh?!

There are cities where the taps have run dry, and taxpaying residents have found themselves without water for six or more days.

There is no solution offered. Instead, fingers are pointed at the usual suspects, but never at the government or its dysfunctional puppet municipalities.

What ever happened to the statement that water is a human right? Perhaps this is all part of the scheme of putting the frog in water and slowly bringing it to the boil.

People are awake to a grim reality: criminal enterprises run the country

The perception people – and especially the voters – are beginning to form is that of a country being run by a criminal enterprise that exhibits a complete and total lack of concern at how those it is supposed to govern are being forced into ever-deepening poverty.

The only concern this enterprise has is how it can leverage even more taxes from the already overtaxed citizens.

To reduce the stress on our current and ineffective government officials and civil servants, we will now be ‘experimenting” with a four-day week.

It is highly unlikely that their salaries will be adjusted accordingly. Instead, they will probably be given salary increases for even less work.

By implication, they will have one working day less in which to take bribes to do their jobs.

The total failure of our government to govern effectively, develop workable and sustainable policies for the good of the country and to strive for progress is very evident.

Where is the ‘billions’ in investment going?

Despite the rhetoric of the billions of rands of investment coming into the country, one must ask: where is it going? With our economy in tatters, it would not be amiss to believe that we have taken the giant step from a third industrial revolution back to a first industrial revolution.

Yet the bluff government wishes to propagate is that we are moving into the fourth industrial revolution.

What nonsense! Overrun by armed and dangerous criminal gangs and internationally renowned for our bribery and corruption, crony capitalism and a desire to create our own oligarchs who use and abuse state structures to build their wealth and power bases, it is no wonder investors are running scared.

Numerous industries have already relocated or are considering relocation as a result of the government and its couldn’t-care-less attitude.

Our architects, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and scientists are leaving South Africa creating a brain-drain we will not rapidly recover from.

Does this bother the government? No. Does this hurt our economy? Yes.

We had so much hope when democracy arrived, but we lost our chance, and have become an international joke.

