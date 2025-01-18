‘Where’s your heart?’: Gayton McKenzie slams music industry exploitation, calls for change

Minister of Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, launched a scathing attack on music industry stakeholders, accusing unions, record labels and radio stations of exploiting local artists while failing to support them in times of need.

In a passionate address at Doc Shebeleza’s funeral on Saturday, McKenzie specifically targeted artists’ unions and associations.

He condemned their failure to support artists despite receiving substantial government funding.

“These unions, it’s crime dense, let me tell you. They get money. They’ve been paid millions from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, but there’s no money when artists die,” McKenzie declared.

He expressed frustration that these organisations “can’t even contribute towards the millions we are giving them to even bring 20 rands when an artist has died.”

McKenzie criticises record labels

The minister directed particular criticism toward record label executives, questioning their absence during artists’ times of hardship.

“The record label bosses. You want to tell me you can’t bury a person?” McKenzie questioned.

He emphasised the moral obligation of record labels to support their artists, stating: “Once a person has contributed towards your business, and you can’t even go to the family and say, ‘Mourn your child. We will look after it.”

Radio stations challenged over local content

McKenzie also confronted radio station management about their programming choices, particularly their preference for international music over local content.

In a direct challenge to radio executives, he warned: “Radio bosses, you must come right. We are going to expose you. You must go and look for a job in America if you love American music.”

[WATCH] Minister Gayton McKenzie called out record labels for their failure to finance the burials of influential artists, cautioning them that their time is running out. He is urging them to focus on promoting South African music over American music. pic.twitter.com/reJsCmV91j — SABC News (@SABCNews) January 18, 2025

The minister stressed the importance of supporting South African artists while they are still alive, noting: “We must start playing people’s music while they still alive. Because if you play the music, they get royalties.”

McKenzie expressed frustration that government officials often have to step in where industry stakeholders should be taking responsibility.

“Now me and MEC must run around like we are record label owners,” he said, adding: “Where’s your heart?”

His address highlighted the broader issues of industry accountability and the need for systematic change in how the South African music industry supports its artists.

