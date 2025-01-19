JUST IN: Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini calls off wedding to Nomzamo Myeni

The king had already paid lobola and was preparing for a big wedding feast

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called off his wedding with his fiancé Nomzamo Myeni.

King Misuzulu made the announcement on Sunday in a letter addressed to Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the director-general in the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal.

Wedding called off

Reports suggested that the King had already paid lobola and was preparing for a big wedding feast.

“I write to formally instruct the immediate withdrawal of all benefits and security detail previously assigned to Ms Nomzamo Myeni.

“Due to reasons beyond the control of the Royal House, the traditional wedding ceremonies involving Ms Myeni have been called off. As a result, it has become necessary to terminate all associated arrangements,” King Misuzulu said.

King Misuzulu said the security detail assigned to Myeni is to be withdrawn by no later than 11:00 AM on Sunday.

On Saturday, King Misuzulu also shocked many in the royal court when he fired his long time right-hand man, Prince Simphiwe Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi royal house.

Court battle

The wedding, which was supposed to take place on 24 and 26 January 2025, in Jozini is already being opposed in court by King Misuzulu’s first wife, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela, who argued that it would amount to bigamy.

Queen Ntokozo approached the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg to interdict the marriage between the King and Myeni.

The urgent court application to stop King Misuzulu from marrying Myeni was supposed to be heard in the high court on Monday

Breaking the law

In her court papers, Queen Ntokozo suggested that the King Misuzulu would break the law if he took another wife.

She also argued that another marriage will cause chaos and turmoil in the family. The queen and the king are in a civil marriage recognised under South African law.

They are also embroiled in a bitter divorce battle in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Queen Ntokozo and King Misuzulu were married in 2021.

At the time, Misuzulu had not been coronated as the Zulu king. However, they two have children.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

