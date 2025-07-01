Cartoon of the day: 1 July 2025

Steenhuisen said if “the ANC wants to kick the DA out for fighting corruption, so be it”.

Does the DA need to keep an eye on the ANC?

The firing of Deputy Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Andrew Whitfield suggests so.

Although Whitfield does seem to have slipped up, the DA has pointed out that there are Cabinet members with even worse alleged indiscretions who still have their jobs.

Some of the DA’s members of Cabinet have also claimed to have uncovered corruption in their departments.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson described his department as a site of “frenzied and rampant corruption and mismanagement”.

DA leader John Steenhuisen also said that if “the ANC wants to kick the DA out for fighting corruption, so be it”.

