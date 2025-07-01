Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 1 July 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

1 July 2025

07:00 am

Steenhuisen said if “the ANC wants to kick the DA out for fighting corruption, so be it”.

Cartoon DA watchdog ANC corruption

Does the DA need to keep an eye on the ANC?

The firing of Deputy Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Andrew Whitfield suggests so.

Although Whitfield does seem to have slipped up, the DA has pointed out that there are Cabinet members with even worse alleged indiscretions who still have their jobs.

Some of the DA’s members of Cabinet have also claimed to have uncovered corruption in their departments.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson described his department as a site of “frenzied and rampant corruption and mismanagement”.

DA leader John Steenhuisen also said that if “the ANC wants to kick the DA out for fighting corruption, so be it”.

NOW READ: DA vows to stay in GNU to ‘fight corruption’, threatens motion against Ramaphosa

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cartoon Cartoon of the day Democratic Alliance (DA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Bara hospital: The good, bad and ugly
Celebs And Viral Purpose over party: Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos‘ $50m wedding, claims many in SA dying
News Where does Johannesburg’s air quality rank among global polluters?
News ‘Not much mutuality going on,’ says witness about texts between Mbenenge and Mengo
Crime Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama arrested for R93m Transnet corruption

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp