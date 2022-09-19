You may have to ‘sell your kidney’ for Apple’s iPhone 14 – SA prices revealed

Faizel Patel

South Africans will have to dig a lot deeper into their pockets if they want Apple’s new range of iPhone 14 smartphones.

The iStore has revealed the South African pricing for the Cupertino company’s smartphones and they do not come cheap.

Preorders for the range opened on 16 September.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13

Apple unveiled the new Apple iPhone range during the ‘Far Out’ event earlier this month.

Compared to last year’s iPhone 13 range, the new iPhone costs a lot more, depending on the storage capacity and the model.

The cheapest iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage starts at R20,599 at iStore, which is R3,300 more than the iPhone 13 128GB.

The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB starts from R25,699, which is R4,200 more than the that of the iPhone 13 Pro with the same storage which retailed for R21,499.

New iPhone 14 Pro. Pre-orders now open from R25 699.⁰⁰ Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. T&Cs Apply.⁰ Pre-order now: https://t.co/spK2RuRKsK pic.twitter.com/yhvQlFOSbT— iStoreZA (@MyiStoreSA) September 15, 2022

The top-end iPhone Pro Max will set you back R28,399 with 128GB storage, compared to the R23,699 of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone prices

Trade-in

iStore said its trade-in programme will also be available to assist with upgrading to the new iPhone.

Through the trade-in programme, customers can own an iPhone 14 Pro for as little as R7,699 when trading in their old iPhone.

This is dependent on the device being traded in, however.

The iPhone 14 pre-orders on contract are also now open via Vodacom, MTN or Telkom.

These upgrades include a free extended warranty and screen replacement valued at R1,999.

Separately, iStore is offering a free R1,000 iStore gift card to the first 1,000 customers to pre-order the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone Pro Max.

The first 1,000 customers to pre-order the iPhone 14 will get a free R500 iStore gift card.

Apple Watch

The iStore has also opened up pre-orders for other products, like the Apple Watch, starting at R5,999 for the SE and going up to R17,999 for the stainless-steel Series 8.

Image: Apple

Customers who pre-order online will have their Apple Watches delivered to their door on 23 September 2022.

Apple Watch prices

All Apple products purchased at the iStore will receive 3 months free Apple subscriptions.

