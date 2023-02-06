Are adults to blame for bullying?

Editorial staff

All around us these days, we see the signs of moral degeneration, which manifests in the venal traits of violence, crime and cruelty. And many of us seem to enjoy seeing others suffer. This callous attitude is evident more and more in the young people of this country who think bullying is an entertaining sport.

But it is not so amusing when a victim believes that the only way to escape the bullies is to end his or her life.

The latest casualty was a Grade 11 pupil, from a school in southern KwaZulu-Natal, who was found dead a week ago with a suicide note next to her.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the teen was allegedly bullied by her schoolmates, who constantly told her that she was ugly and teased her about the shape of her head.

Vee Gani, the chair of the Parents Association of KZN, says bullying in schools is increasing and that many cases go unreported.

The bullies learn their behaviour from adults, and particularly from their cynical and callous parents. And that is something which should give us all pause for thought.

Uncaring adults are the accomplices in this tragic, and avoidable, death.

READ NEXT: Concerns over bullying problem after teen takes her own life