I remember a time when we all wanted to be public servants, maybe we didn’t have options or just maybe those who did the work did it with such passion that the work seemed to have a sense of dignity.

One would proudly say: “My mommy is a teacher.” I remember a time when you either wanted to be a teacher, nurse, police officer or even in the army. But there was a time when being a public servant required one to possess a quality that today is scarce, you had to have a sense of pride.

Allegations of nurses who exchange insults with patients, government employees who take extended tea breaks, teachers who are in relationships with their pupils and police officers who victimise the same communities that they are meant to protect and serve.

I recently visited a home affairs office in Orlando, Soweto. The service was absolutely amazing. From the security guard, right up to the cashier I interacted with. This was the example of Batho Pele that we are ever so eager to experience.

Though I applaud programmes like Funza Lushaka, which encourage people into careers of teaching, health and correctional services, are we bearing professionals who exude pride? In a time where social platforms are the new ombuds, one would think public servants would shape up, but the bad ones keep shipping in.

Forget about job satisfaction. But do children still aspire to teach, nurse and to serve the communities? Could the rotten apples have already spoiled the plantation? Are we too far gone?

Today I’m able to write because I went through the hands of a teacher who stood before me with passion, who engaged my mind and helped mould me.

Our society needs to push for good service, without burning the library or the clinic. In order to get good service, we shouldn’t force people to provide it. By choice or not, we are influenced by our experiences with public servants and may develop certain attitudes based on those experiences.

However, as a society we need to ask, answer and remedy the main question: are we still cultivating a nation of passionate professionals?