Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

31 Jul 2024

04:20 am

Be like Xolani and roll up your sleeves

To partially quote the legendary Bob Marley, “none but ourselves” can get the things done which need to be done.

Ulusha Elite Sports Centre

Footballers train at the Ulusha Elite Sports Centre, 23 June 2024, in Vereeniging. The sports centre has undergone a revamp after CEO of Remember Elite Sport Academy Xolani Mathumbo and his team took over the grounds, pushing out drug lords, and re-claimed the space for the community. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Years ago, some cynical old hack coined the term “sunshine journalism” to disparage any sort of positive, or feel-good story… presumably on the basis that real journalism is like cheap crime novels and heavy on the biff, skiet en donder…

And despite what many readers claim, ordinary people tend to pass over articles about people doing good things in favour of blood, guts and gore.

Politicians, of course, will tell us we should be telling those good stories – in other words, those stories which make politicians look good.

ALSO READ: South Africans make a difference on Mandela Day

Today, and unapologetically so, we run a story which could be called “sunshine journalism”.

It is the tale of a businessman who, saddened and angered by the decay and neglect of a sports facility in the township where he grew up, decided to take matters into his own hands and, with the help of donors and the community, turned what was once a haven for gangsters and drug dealers into a top-class sports academy.

Xolani Mathumbo did what the Emfuleni council and Gauteng department of sport could not.

Let’s be charitable and allow that these departments did not have a budget for what is, in the broader scheme of municipal life, a small project.

ALSO READ: Finger lickin’ good charity feeds thousands of school children

Mathumbo, instead of bemoaning that fact, decided to do something himself.

And, in doing so, he set an example for the rest of South Africa: If you wait for the government, you’ll die waiting, so roll up your sleeves…

To partially quote the legendary Bob Marley, “none but ourselves” can get the things done which need to be done… and free ourselves from the dependence on a capricious or incompetent government.

Mathumbo is driven by the belief that “a child in sports is a child out of court”. That saying is an inspiration for all of us. He himself is an inspiration.

Read more on these topics

charity Emfuleni

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Pretoria Girls High principal suspended amid racism probe
News Daveyton school principal ‘unaware’ of regulations on taking pupils out on excursions
News McKenzie to ‘return with an answer’ on Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina amid uproar
Politics Zuma’s exit and MK party threaten ANC’s existence, say analysts
Business Ntsiki Biyela: From domestic worker to winemaker

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES