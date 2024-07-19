South Africans make a difference on Mandela Day

South Africans honored Mandela Day with acts from food distribution to jazz masterclasses, exemplifying generosity and service.

Singer Timothy Moloi poses for a photograph during a 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day scarf donation drive, 18 July 2024, in Braamfontein. Scarves were positioned around Braamfontein for passers-by and the less fortunate to help themselves to keep warm during the winter months. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

From food distribution, tree planting, career guidance, offering sanitary pads, a jazz masterclass, to awarding scholarships, South Africans yesterday marked Nelson Mandela International Day – generous in heeding the global call of making a difference during their 67 minutes of kindness to disadvantaged communities.

Organs of civil society, corporates, individuals and jazz artists, were among many who celebrated Mandela’s birthday by offering their 67 minutes of community service in assisting people in need – all in line with this year’s theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality.”

Among those to roll up her sleeves in planting fruit trees at the Jules High School in Johannesburg – bringing corporate partners to offer career guidance to pupils and announcing 10 scholarships by Africa’s largest start-up campus, 22 on Sloane – was the country’s former first lady, Gugu Motlanthe, executive trustee of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation (KMF).

Also in support of the KMF was the Al-Imdaad Foundation, which donated hygiene packs and knitted winter wool hats for pupils.

The KMF has been on an aggressive food drive – establishing sustainable food garden projects in several schools around the country, with Motlanthe planting avocado and apple trees.

‘Spirit of service’

“Every time I stand up to speak, I feel new gratitude because we are not just marking another date on the calendar, but we are embracing a spirit of service, learning and nurturing our future leaders in the spirit of Madiba.

“Today is a testament to a commitment to education, sustainability, the belief that every young person deserves a chance to grow, learn and thrive,” said Motlanthe.

“Through our sustainable food garden project at various schools, we contribute to supplementing feeding schemes to schools, serving to empower pupils with practical knowledge of agriculture cycles.

“Our food production is facing many challenges – creating opportunities in production and looking after the environment,” added Motlanthe.

Other events comprising Nelson Mandela International Day, included:

• The Time to Care baking and sewing class at the Nizamiye Complex in Midrand and the promotion of the toiletries school campaign;

• Chefs with Compassion, a collaboration of chefs and other partners taking part in their 67 minutes of community service by helping to prepare at least 67 000 litres of soup on the day;

• The Manzi Water, a beverage newcomer, partnered with Hanna Charity, Empowerment Foundation and the Gift of the Givers Foundation, donating bottles of water to communities in need; and

• Glasfit, a leading supplier and installer of glass and glazing products, announcing a partnership with Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels special initiative to support New Hope School.

The 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz celebrated Nelson Mandela International Day, by raising R500 000 at a special event for the youth.

Dubbed the Jazz for Young People Masterclasses and Jam Session, the event took place at the South African National School of Arts in Braamfontein, bringing together renowned musicians and the school’s alumni as masterclass instructors.