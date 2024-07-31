Ford goes extra mile for children with new schools

The new Bophelo Daycare Centre in Mamelodi ensures that over 60 children attend classes safely and happily.

Prof Verne Harris, with glasses, acting head of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and Ford Motor Company Africa president Neale Hill with pupils at the opening of the new school. Picture: Marizka Coetzer

A bright new school in Mamelodi means more than 60 children can now attend classes uninterrupted without their parents worrying about their safety.

Bophelo Daycare Centre in Mamelodi is one of 27 completed early childhood development (ECD) centres that form part of Ford South Africa’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) centenary project in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the department of basic education.

Mamelodi resident Kedibone Makgota said they were proud to have such a beautiful school for their four-year-old.

“It was a tin school and now it is made out of brick. Now our children are safe,” she said.

Makgota said she loved the bright colours of the school. “Now our children can also have a bright future,” she said.

Bophelo Daycare Centre founder and principal Lily Mokwena said she was grateful for the new school building. Mokwena started the daycare centre in 2017 with two small classes.

“Now, when it rains, parents don’t need to run here to fetch their children, because now they are safe,” she said.

“The new building is nice and big and will greatly improve the care and learning we can provide for the children,” she added.

Ford Motor Company Africa president Neale Hill said it was special to hear the children playing and learning at the school.

“That’s exactly what this is all about and this is the future of South Africa. To hear the noise and enthusiasm from the children here was just so special during Mandela Month,” he said.

This legacy CSR project forms part of Ford’s centenary celebrations. Hill said it was the first of 27 ECD centres across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that would benefit 1 075 children.

“The aim is to complete 100 centres around South Africa in honour of Madiba’s legacy. These centres are beacons of hope, resilience and promise of the future potential that these young children hope to realise,” he said.

Nelson Mandela Foundation acting CEO Prof Verne Harris said the school tied in with the work of the foundation.