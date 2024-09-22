‘Head down, follow through,’ says Hendrikse about Currie Cup final winning kick

The former Lions flyhalf proved to be the hero for the Sharks as the men from Durban claimed the 2024 Currie Cup in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Perhaps you could say it was written in the stars, when former Lions player Jordan Hendrikse lined up the Currie Cup winning kick from 59 metres out, and powerfully booted it over despite the crescendo of boos raining down from the stands.

It sealed a stupendous win for the Sharks, one they probably thought they had in the bag when Hendrikse slotted his first penalty in the 68th minute to move them into a 13-7 lead.

But the Lions fought back, through a converted try to loose forward Sibabalo Qoma, which put them 14-13 up with five minutes remaining.

A penalty to the hosts with less than a minute to go was then kicked to touch in the Sharks half and as the clock ran red the Lions just needed to secure the lineout and boot it out for a famous win, and their 12th Currie Cup title.

Hendrikse slots winning kick

But for some reason, having secured the ball, they decided to maul, with the Sharks managing to turn over possession, attack onto their 10 metre and earn a penalty.

As Hendrikse lined up the kick, many Lions supporters would have had a sinking feeling, as although it was from almost 60 metres out, they had seen him do it for them many times from that distance before.

And so it proved, as under intense pressure, he struck it sweetly and it sailed through the uprights to send the Sharks players into pandemonium.

Hendrikse was still playing in the Lions colours as recently as June, with him then making the move down to Durban, and having been booed on his first touch of the ball in the final, you could tell it was going to be personal.

Personal and emotional

“It is a personal one. Coming to Ellis Park I knew the fans would go against me but I knew I had to stay in the moment and the game,” explained Hendrikse after the match.

“My move (to the Sharks) was to challenge myself and challenge my environment. With the coaches there I knew I was going to grow as a player. The perks of that is winning a Currie Cup.

“All the early mornings half past five, training those pressure kicks. One day when you get that opportunity that’s when you need to nail it. Thinking back to my time at the Lions there were a couple of kicks that I missed. The one to win the game against the Bulls (at Loftus) as well.

“So it was about staying calm and thinking about the small processes leading to the kicks. Backing yourself, believing in yourself, and just head down, follow through.”

It was also an emotional one for Hendrikse, as he dedicated the win to his dad, who passed away last year, as well as his mom and brother, Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, who played against Argentina later on Saturday night.

“My family has not been going through the easiest (time). My mother just had an op. It was quite a personal situation and circumstance. This will put a smile on their faces,” said Hendrikse.

“This is also one for my dad. He would have loved to see me and my brother play together (both Sharks players now). This cup and this final is definitely for him and I know he’ll be smiling down at us.”