Boost for scooter economy

Ordering groceries with our favourite delivery smartphone app has become a normal part of life.

But how many of us think about the delivery agents on their motorbikes getting our orders to us in 60 minutes or less? They are becoming a crucial part of the supply chain of a booming local e-commerce market.

Research by FNB Merchant Services last year stated that the size of the SA e-commerce market is expected to double from just under R200 billion in 2022 to more than R400 billion in 2025.

The motorbike delivery economy is creating much-needed jobs in a country with record-high unemployment and a driver can earn about R2 500 a week, according to some reports.

It’s been estimated that there are up to 50 000 delivery bikes on our roads right now. But this is still small considering that SA has over 11 million registered vehicles on our roads.

We must start thinking about how we can adopt a smart mobility approach with our scooter economy. How do we make our roads better for motorbike deliveries?

The answer may lie in Exclusive MotorCycle Lanes (EMCLs) which have been successfully implemented overseas.

According to research by Science Direct, Malaysia reduced motorcycle accidents by 39% after implementing them. It said that EMCLs further resulted in three times the benefits of reducing accident costs.

But do traffic volumes of delivery motorcycles on our roads justify the need for exclusive lanes. Dedicated bus lanes have become a regular feature in SA and this can be extended to EMCL’s

