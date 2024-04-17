Boom, Sars power back on after settling R800k electricity debt

The City of Tshwane’s Ya Tima revenue collection programme went back in full swing, targeting all non-paying consumers.

Sars acted swiftly and settled its debt for electricity to be restored at its head office in Bronkhorst Street in Pretoria. Picture: Moneyweb

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) found itself in the dark for a short while after the City of Tshwane cut the tax collector’s power over unpaid bills amounting to R838 000.

The City of Tshwane cut off lights at the head office in Bronkhorst Street in Pretoria, sharing a post on X.

Boom

“When you think we are here for a refund… BOOM, your lights are off. Sars owes us 838 k #TshwaneYaTima,” the post read.

However, Sars was quick to respond and settled the outstanding debt for electricity.

“We can confirm that Sars has settled their account in full this afternoon and power supply has subsequently been restored… Thank you Sars. Payment received, and reconnection done,” said City of Tshwane.

Ya Tima

Last month, the City of Tshwane’s Ya Tima revenue collection programme went back in full swing, targeting all non-paying consumers – be it businesses, government departments and institutions as well as residential properties.

The city said it capacitated the Tshwane Ya Tima revenue collection programme with more teams to increase the number of daily disconnections.

MMC for finance Jacqui Uys said all debtors in the City of Tshwane are treated the same and if there is non-payment power supply is disconnected.

Illegal connections

According to Uys, the city is already seeing the impact of the programme on the daily cash collections.

The current drive will see the city collecting R500 million as per the financial rescue plan.

The city is also embarking on a process to open criminal cases against owners of properties with illegal connections.

It said a forensic audit was also underway internally on the possible involvement of employees with illegal reconnections.

“We urge all residents with information to come forward so that we can put an end to this corruption and looting that got the city where it is,” it said.

