Cadre deployment scuttles attempt to build ideal state

Appointing public servants to positions of power primarily based on political affiliation has been detrimental to the country.

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks as the DA unveil a billboard on the N12 in Bedfordview, 27 February 2024, as part of their escalation of the battle against the ANC’s cadre deployment throughout the country. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

As South Africans brace for significant changes that the government of national unity (GNU) is expected to bring about, we must advocate for leadership appointed according to merit rather than political affiliation.

Government’s goal for the next five years should be to revitalise the economy, develop regulations that support the private sector and drive job creation.

It needs to create a public sector that makes decisions for the good of society, rather than self-gratification.

ALSO READ: Lesufi ensures ANC’s demise

Cadre deployment in government has been disastrous. Appointing public servants to positions of power primarily based on political affiliation has been detrimental to the country’s attempts to create a functional government that protects the interests of the people and the economy.

Cadre deployment often allows for underqualified or inexperienced people to be appointed to the most important positions.

It has significant implications for government departments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and other areas of public responsibility.

For example, our SOEs are crucial for managing infrastructure and delivering essential services in key sectors such as energy, transport and water supply – all of which are vital for the country’s development and the well-being of its citizens.

However, when politically connected individuals lacking the necessary skills and experience are appointed to lead these types of enterprises, they often fail to fulfil their duties effectively.

The results are poor decision-making and the overall mismanagement of state resources. Consequently, many critical SOEs have suffered untold damage from ineffective leadership.

ALSO READ: Priorities for South Africa’s new government in the first six months

Additionally, cadre deployment negatively affects the administration and management of public-private partnerships (PPPs). PPPs are essential for leveraging private sector expertise and investment to improve public services and infrastructure.

Effective management of these partnerships requires a deep understanding of public sector needs and private sector capabilities. Cadre deployment also directly affects a key pillar in South Africa’s socioeconomic development plans – education.

This has resulted in poor administration and ineffective educational policies which have hampered efforts to improve schooling outcomes among early grades and to align education and skills development with industry needs, further entrenching poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Our children, youth and workers suffer when educational reforms are driven by individual political agendas rather than long-term strategic goals.

We must strengthen basic education, prioritise skills development according to the needs of our industries and businesses and empower educational institutions to produce graduates equipped to meet the demands of our modern economy.

Failure to do so will see local organisations continuously resort to importing skills and talent, even as unemployment remains persistently high.

Watch: Pikitup workers collect rubbish under guard as ‘some arrests’ are made

We must grow our own wood to drive economic growth, innovation and competitiveness in global markets.

In the health sector, poor management of the National Health Insurance (NHI) could lead to national health challenges that disproportionately affect South Africa’s poor and most vulnerable citizens, deepening divisions in healthcare rather than bridging them.

Successful implementation of the NHI Bill will, therefore, require a competent and experienced guiding hand in government.

This means we urgently need an effective department of health headed by qualified medical experts, and not cadre appointment politicians and bureaucrats who are underequipped to address the country’s complex healthcare needs.

We must commit ourselves to holding our ministers to a far higher standard than their predecessors.

• Cebekhulu-Makhaza is chair of the Popcru Group of Companies