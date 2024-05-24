Watch: Pikitup workers collect rubbish under guard as ‘some arrests’ are made
This while a planned protest in Alexandra on Saturday means Pikitup will not service the area on the day, the COO said.
Garbage piles up at the corner of Nugget and Fox streets in Johannesburg, 22 May 2024, during a strike by contract workers demanding answers on unfilled permanent positions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
As the second week of the Pikitup strike comes to an end, employees still working have been seen doing their rounds in Johannesburg under the protection of security officers.
The waste management service provider’s COO, Angela Masia revealed on Friday that these workers would operate over weekends until the backlog was cleared.
Watch their operations in Kensington below:
The collection is proceeding in Kensington under the watchful of security personnel @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/Rqnu7AX3Jq— Pikitup (@CleanerJoburg) May 24, 2024
Arrests made
Masia said there had been “some arrests” as striking casual workers had shut down depots, littered streets and blocked driveways to have their voices heard regarding a dispute with appointments.
This after worker representative Enos Maake told SABC News on Thursday there was no end in sight to the strike, but the posting of jobs next week may bring them a step closer to a resolution.
“We are just waiting to see if maybe next week the advert [for job posts] will be out, and we will assist those people to apply,” he said, adding that many he knew who were turned down for posts “exceeded the requirements” that were listed in job descriptions.
“Those who have worked here for many years are being overlooked,” he said, while alleging friends and family of officials were awarded posts without any interviews being done.
It also comes after ActionSA threatened legal action if Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda did not retract his claim that its members had “directly influenced and sponsored the disruption of services to nearly a million residences and businesses across the city”.
In the meantime, Masia said teams had to be escorted by Metro Police officers and “all workers will be working till [the backlog is cleared]”.
Re-opening depots
In answering questions from Joburg councillors, she said there had been a delay in a resolution to the strike because whenever managers approached them their explanations were rejected.
“They demanded in writing that jobs will be given. Pikitup refused as no entity [may] issue a promise of work. There have been constant engagements,” she said.
Regarding when the entity will collect rubbish in wards it has not already, Masia said accurate schedules would be communicated to the regional director so they can be made public via ward councillors. She promised ward councillors would be updated more often about collections.
Masia said a protest planned for Alexandra on Saturday meant it was irresponsible to put staff in danger by doing collections in the area on the day.
Randburg depot was restored to operation on Wednesday and its collection schedules will be communicated later, she added.
Pikitup’s plan B for next time?
She said allegations of corruption and that ActionSA was behind the strike would be investigated.
Councillors asked what Pikitup’s plan B was if this were to happen again. To this, she replied the entity would answer this question once it has analysed what happened and drawn up a “strategy document”.