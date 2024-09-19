Mourners gather to remember Pravin Gordhan at funeral service

Gordhan died last week after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

Former Anti-Apartheid activist and African National Congress (ANC) Stalwart, Communist, and two times Minister in the South African Government Pravin Gordhan attends a memorial service of his former Comrade Farook Meer of the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in August 2023. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to bid a final farewell to former minister Pravin Gordhan.

It will be followed by a private cremation ceremony, in line with Gordhan’s Hindu beliefs.

Gordhan died last week after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. He was surrounded by family, close friends, and his “lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle”.

He was 75 years old.

Gordhan’s life of service

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced an official state funeral for the politician, hailing his contribution to the fight for democracy and equality.

Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.

He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until March this year.

Mr Gordhan was appointed as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service in 1999, after a period as Deputy Commissioner.

What’s so important about a state funeral?

According to the presidency, official state funerals are declared for “distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.”

If Gordhan was a serving minister at the time of his death, he likely would have been given a category one funeral that includes military ceremonial honours. Gordhan will instead receive police ceremonial honours.

This type of funeral is often reserved for the spouse of a serving President, the spouse of a serving Deputy President, a current Deputy Ministers, the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the deputy Chief Justice and the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

A flag flying at half-mast

According to regulations, the SA flag must fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the

morning after the date of the funeral announcement by The Presidency until the evening of the burial or cremation.

This shall also apply to the burial site or cremation facility.

