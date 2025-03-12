Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 12 March 2025

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

12 Mar 2025

02:16 pm

Mbalula said the ANC will now prioritise competence over political connections.

Cartoon 12 march 2025

Picture: Themba Siwela

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday said the party will no longer allow cadre development.

“The ANC will not tolerate cadre deployment that prioritises political connections over competence. Only those who can effectively deliver services will be retained or appointed,” he said.

Mbalula said this after visiting ANC branches in the Free State over the weekend. The province has been plagued by municipal mismanagement and poor service delivery.

