Xenophobic rage in South Africa is ‘misdirected’

MK veteran urges protesters to direct anger at 'leaders who've failed these people'

South Africans involved in attempts to remove foreign nationals must direct their anger at the right people, the failed governments of the states where the foreign immigrants originate.

This is the message of ANC’s uMkhonto weSizwe Liberation War Veterans League (MKLWV) after its inaugural national executive committee (NEC) in Joburg at the weekend.

‘Our frustration must be directed where it belongs’

The league’s national chair, Dan Hatto, described the ongoing countrywide protest marches targeting African immigrants as “painful and disheartening”.

“Our frustration must be directed where it belongs, to the leaders who’ve failed their people.

“Our brothers and sisters do not just choose to leave their countries and risk crocodile-infested rivers and the wild South African bush, where some of the big five dwell, unless they are forced by desperation. They are here because their governments failed them,” Hatto said.

Hatto, in a post-NEC statement, said many of the African migrants find themselves at the mercy of unscrupulous employers.

“They are humiliated, paid wages that are too low or not at all, and are made to do work that others reject. When payday arrives at times, these same employers often call the department of home affairs, presenting themselves as whistle-blowers.

“South Africa is now oversaturated with undocumented foreign nationals and the focus has fallen unfairly on our African brothers and sisters.

“We call on our government to engage their counterparts to address the root causes of these tensions and to prevent unnecessary animosity between South Africans and other Africans,” he said.

Hatto urged undocumented foreign nationals in SA to regularise their status and called on their governments to work urgently with South Africa to resolve this matter.

“We have not forgotten their contribution to the liberation of our country,” Hatto said, noting that Africa Day is celebrated today.

Condemning corruption

He condemned veterans who had acted contrary to the values of the ANC by participating in corruption in the party.

“We must not compromise with those who have acted contrary to the values of our organisation, those whose conduct has allowed the ANC to be associated with corruption.

“We must work to undo the perception ‘ANC equals corruption’ by isolating the compromised and resisting any attempt to redeploy them. ANC has so much to lose.

“The ANC remains the only organisation with the programme and capacity to change the lives of South Africans, barring some of these defective people,” Hatto added.

This message will be communicated to the ANC national leadership before the military veterans join the volunteers to campaign for the forthcoming local government elections in November.

“As MKLWV, it would be a betrayal to allow this 114-year-old organisation to die under our watch.

“There will be no ANC forthe next generation to inherit if we fail.

“Let us return to the wisdom president OR Tambo left us,” Hatto said.

He quoted Tambo as saying the struggle to attain freedom and democracy was one battle.

“The war we had to prepare for was to protect, guard and preserve that freedom and democracy because it forms the basis of our national democratic revolution.”