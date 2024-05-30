SA has a fragile democracy and an absence of leaders, says first IEC leader

Former IEC head Johann Kriegler reflects on South Africa's democracy, emphasising its youth and fragility amid elections.

The man who ran South Africa’s first democratic election, retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler, said South Africans yesterday had a moment to reflect on their choices before casting their votes.

Kriegler, who headed the first Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in 1994, cast his vote at the Parktown Girls High School.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

ALSO READ: Voting will not be extended, says IEC

‘Nowhere near mature’

Asked whether the smooth running of the voting indicated the maturing of the country’s democracy, Kriegler told The Citizen: “No, I do not think we are anywhere near maturity.

“Our democracy is young, vibrant, yet fragile. In any event, democracy is not a destination, but a journey.

“I had hoped that the partnership between white know-how and black legitimacy would last longer than it did.”

Kriegler said the advent of the uMkhonto weSizwe party “has made it even more unwise to venture prognostications but, in principle, I believe there will be less change than is predicted”.

ALSO READ: 100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA

The country, said Kriegler, “has evolved along the lines one expected, but the scope and rapidity of the governing party’s moral descent have proved disappointing”.

“I did not appreciate how much damage apartheid had done. While I don’t vote for a leader, one striking difference between 1994 and today is the absence of leaders – people who can rise above personal and party interests.”

Casting her vote at Kreft Primary in Kempton Park, Nothemba Dina, who has been a domestic worker for 20 years in one of Johannesburg’s rich northern suburbs, said she hoped her vote would help “to usher in change”.

“We suffer from high food prices, making the standard of living difficult.

“We also want a new government to prioritise helping children of domestic workers with money for education,” said Dina.

A party that shows it cares

Faith Raletebele of Soweto said she wanted to see “a party that cares about people taking over the reins”.

“The party needs to show people that it cares and not just in words.

“Based on what they have communicated to the people of South Africa, it looks like the party I have voted for has a solid plan.”

With a larger ballot paper, more parties and independents included in the 2024 polls, Raletebele conceded that she was “confused”.

“But I had already made up my mind who to vote for.” Banking consultant Michael Manyama, made it clear who he was voting for – the EFF.

“I am looking forward to a change to address crime, potholes and a consideration on the plight of people like myself staying in flats,” said Manyama.