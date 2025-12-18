Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 18 December 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

18 December 2025

06:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The MK party celebrated its second anniversary on Tuesday and showed its political immaturity the day before.

cartoon MK party KZN Thami Ntuli

Chaotic scenes emerged in the KZN legislature on Monday when the MK party’s motion of no confidence brought against premier Thami Ntuli failed.

The MK party members brought proceedings to a standstill when speaker Nontembeko Boyce refused to allow a secret ballot.

When police were called in, MK party members clashed with the men in uniform.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the violent disruptions could hurt the party.

“MK’s action will have set them back in a sense in terms of trying to establish the party as some kind of credible alternative governing force in KZN,” he said.

“MK’s credibility will take a knock as a result of its actions on Monday.”

READ NEXT: Political analysts warn MK party antics could backfire with electorate

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Jacob Zuma uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Ramaphosa says ANCYL is ready to lead – but it can’t even organise its own elective conference
News Verulam temple collapse linked to substandard materials, lack of building plans – Public Works
News Home Affairs debunks claims that US officials arrested in Joburg raid
Politics Political analysts warn MK party antics could backfire with electorate
News Bryan Habana opens up on the ‘tough’ financial feud with his father

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp