Cartoon of the day: 19 August 2025

The government has been accused of trying to control the process around the National Dialogue.

Cartoon Ramaphosa National Dialogue

The National Dialogue has been criticised after the ANC was accused of hijacking what was supposed to be a process led by civil society.

Six legacy foundations, as well as the DA and Freedom Front Plus, pulled out of the National Dialogue after complaining that the government was trying to control the process.

Before the National Dialogue properly got underway, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation, FW de Klerk Foundation, Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, Oliver & Adelaide Tambo Foundation and Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation all pulled out.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, brushed off their absence, saying that he has to be “allowed to be the president”.

