By Themba Siwela

20 Aug 2024

06:15 am

Cartoon of the day: 20 August 2024

Malema said the EFF will not replace Shivambu until its elective conference in December.

EFF Floyd Shivambu Julius Malema

The resignation of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has left a big hole in the party.

Shivambu, who is a founding member of the EFF, announced his departure on Thursday. He will be joining former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the red berets will not replace its deputy president because it will be holding an elective conference in December.

ALSO READ: Gardee warns EFF members being ‘recruited’ by other parties after Shivambu’s exit

Mzwanele Manyi also left the EFF to join the MK party.

The departures come after the EFF suffered a massive blow in the national and provincial elections on 29 May.

The EFF lost votes to Zuma’s MK party. The red berets also blamed a campaign by “white capitalists” to  “delegitimise” the party ahead of the elections.

ALSO READ: Deputy in the GNU and lack of trust: Inside Malema and Shivambu’s ‘fallout’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Floyd Shivambu Julius Malema

