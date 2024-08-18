Deputy in the GNU and lack of trust: Inside Malema and Shivambu’s ‘fallout’

Could the formation of the GNU have caused the once inseparable Shivambu and Malema to part?

A lack of trust and jocking for positions in the government of national unity (GNU), have been painted as some of the reasons for Floyd Shivambu ditching the EFF.

The former deputy president this week announced he was leaving the EFF for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The decision shocked many, with speculation swirling over what may have caused the once inseparable Shivambu and EFF leader Julius Malema to part.

What’s wrong with (GN)U?

While it may be part of a larger plan to merge progressive forces, sources suggested a lack of trust between the two that grew amid GNU negotiations

The EFF had been close to agreeing to a coalition deal with the ANC after May’s election, but Malema had vetoed it without consulting other party leaders, a source told City Press.

“This lack of trust also played a role during the negotiations with other parties, because some leaders accused others of serving their own interests, rather than those of the party. If it hadn’t been for the lack of trust, the EFF could have been part of the GNU long before the DA agreed to join it,” the source added.

The Sunday Times said Shivambu was upset to learn that while he was negotiating with the ANC over the EFF’s role in the GNU, Malema had spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa directly, without his knowledge, about becoming a second deputy president.

“What happened is that Floyd felt undermined and disrespected by Julius because, when he was negotiating with the ANC on the one side, Julius was busy undercutting him by going directly to the ANC president.

“This is what made Floyd blow his top and say, ‘But if, as the head of negotiations, I am agreeing with the ANC that I will be accommodated as deputy finance minister, why are you going and running parallel negotiations?’” an insider told the paper.

Another source claimed when Malema failed in his attempt, “he pulled everyone out” of negotiations.

No feud – Malema

At a press conference announcing Shivambu’s decision, Malema denied rumours of a rift and likened the departure to the death of his mother.

“When he sent me a letter yesterday, I felt the same pain as when I received the news of the passing away of my mother. Floyd to me is not just a comrade. He is a brother. He will remain a brother, even when he pursues his political career differently.”

Malema said the EFF’s constitution does not allow members to return once they have left, but he said Shivambu would be welcomed back.

“You are not a member, you are a founder of this political party. You are not an enemy”.

‘The most solid and sound decision ever’- Shivambu

The MK party said Shivambu would deployed in the party according to his “strengths and expertise”. It is reported that he could take up a position as secretary-general or even party president.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Shivambu called the move “the most solid and sound decision ever”.

The most Solid and Sound Decision Ever!! pic.twitter.com/6HxfXmHeFe — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 17, 2024

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

