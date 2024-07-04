Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

2 minute read

4 Jul 2024

06:00 am

Cartoon of the day

DA leader John Steenhuisen is the new minister of agriculture.

Cartoon of the day Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen will finally get his hands dirty in national government after he was appointed as the minister of agriculture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday, with the DA leader getting an important role in the executive.

After years of criticising the government, Steenhuisen has a chance to show that he can help improve governance in South Africa.

ALSO READ: SA’s new Cabinet: Steenhuisen’s new cushy job

His appointment has received mixed reactions.

Southern African Agri Initiative CEO Theo de Jager welcomed the appointment.

“His appointment raises hopes that the narrow ideological emphasis on race and party-political loyalty that has characterised the agriculture department’s appointments, policy and output for decades will now be a thing of the past,” he said.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director Billy Claasen raised concerns about how sympathetic Steenhuisen will be towards farmworkers.

“Our farm workers are going to suffer under John Steenhuisen,” he said, according to News24.

ALSO READ: Farmers express optimism over Steenhuisen’s appointment as minister of agriculture

Read more on these topics

agriculture Cartoon Cartoon of the day Cyril Ramaphosa Democratic Alliance (DA)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News MK party to continue court bid to nullify election results
Crime Jacques Freitag: Chain-smoking former high jump star’s mysterious guesthouse stay
News ‘Dr John Steenhuisen… Did I say Dr or Mr?’- Ramaphosa throws shade at DA leader
News Jacques Freitag: Downward drug spiral of former SA world high jump champion
Local Soccer Pirates confirm Vincent Pule’s departure

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES