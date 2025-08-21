Cartoon of the day: 21 August 2025

The ANC was accused of purging members after it accused Gigaba and Mchunu of decampaigning against it

The ANC has been accused of purging members who are critical of the party and its leaders.

This comes after the ANC said it will take disciplinary action against Malusi Gigaba and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu after their recent public statements about the ANC and its dwindling support.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described their comments as opportunistic and emboldening the enemies of the party.

“These comrades acted outside of any sanctioned organisational mandate or collective structure, making pronouncements that amount to deliberate decampaigning of the ANC. Their remarks do not reflect the views of any legitimate structure of the movement and must be seen as an opportunistic assault on the collective image, credibility, and cohesion of the ANC,” he said.

In its statement, the ANC added that Gigaba and Mchunu’s comments were counter-revolutionary.

“These actions serve only the strategic agenda of counter-revolution and weaken the people’s confidence in their movement. No disciplined comrade would, out of their own volition, make statements that embolden forces that have long sought to reverse the gains of our revolution,” the party said.

READ NEXT: Gigaba and Mchunu in trouble with the ANC: ‘It looks like people with diverging views are being purged’