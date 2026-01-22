Cartoon of the day: 22 January 2026

Trump celebrated the first anniversary of his return to office this week

US President Donald Trump celebrated the first anniversary of his return to office this week and boasted about the many things he achieved in that time. His gloating included incorrect economic figures and false claims about foreign affairs.

South Africa received a sizeable share of Trump’s attention during those 12 months. His involvement with the country included expelling South Africa’s ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, offering Afrikaners asylum, cutting aid to South Africa, announcing disproportionate tariffs and boycotting the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Trump’s term ends in 2029. Imagine what he can “achieve” in that time.

