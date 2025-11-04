Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 4 November 2025

4 November 2025

Mchunu previously told Parliament's ad hoc committee that he had briefed Ramaphosa about the disbandment of the PKTT

Cartoon Ramaphosa PKTT Madlanga commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa must reveal what he knew about when then minister of police Senzo Mchunu ordered that the police’s Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) be disbanded.

This is the view of ANC stalwart and former party treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.

“Where was the president looking when this happened? The buck stops with him,” Phosa said.

He said what is emerging from the Madlanga commission shows how politicians collude with criminals.

“[Ramaphosa] can’t say I didn’t know, where was he looking? He should know. South Africa is avoiding that question – where was the president looking?”

Phosa’s challenge to Ramaphosa comes after Mchunu previously told Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into police corruption that he had briefed the president about the disbandment of the PKTT.

