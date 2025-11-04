Businesses put their faith in Madlanga commission

Small and medium enterprises have praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for initiating the Madlanga commission.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has garnered support from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that cautiously view it as a potentially pivotal moment in the fight against corruption and organised crime in the country.

The businesses believe the commission’s efforts could lead to significant improvements in transparency and accountability.

A possible turning point

This is part of new data for the second quarter of 2025 produced by Business Partners Limited SME Confidence Index, which reveals that more than half (56.82%) of SMEs believe it could be a turning point in reducing corruption and organised crime.

The findings, released yesterday, show a significant rise in SME confidence this quarter, with business owners expressing cautious optimism amid global and political uncertainty.

SMEs have praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for initiating the commission.

SMEs drive inclusive economic growth

According to the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa), SMEs are drivers of inclusive economic growth and development.

Citing research estimates, Basa said SMEs comprise 91% of formal businesses, employ approximately 60% of the labour force.

When asked how the SMEs view the potential of the commission to reduce crime and corruption, managing director of Business Partners Limited Jeremy Lang said: “SMEs miss out on procurement opportunities because they may not have the right connections.

“We hope this commission will uncover the networks behind criminal activities and lead to stronger enforcement.”

