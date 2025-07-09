Cartoon of the day: 9 July 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Trump's 30% tariff is based on a flawed interpretation of data.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration will impose a 30% tariff on South African goods.

The tariff will be implemented on 1 August 2025, unless South Africa reaches an agreement with the US before then.

Responding to Trump’s announcement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 30% figure is based on a flawed interpretation of trade data.

He added that South Africa “will continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship” with the US.

