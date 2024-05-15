Caster Semenya’s journey to justice nears conclusion at ECHR

Former track star Caster Semenya's long fight for athletes' rights nears an end as the ECHR begins hearing her case.

It is likely to take months, but when the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) makes a ruling on Caster Semenya’s case, the former middle-distance star will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Nearly 15 years after she was first thrust into the centre of a controversy around rules that restrict athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD), Semenya has come full circle.

It has been a long road for the 33-year-old icon from Limpopo, who won world and Olympic 800m titles, despite being repeatedly sidelined from the track due to her natural testosterone levels.

No matter what happens in the hearing in France, which starts today, it’s too late to affect Semenya, who retired from elite competition last year.

And even if it does open doors for other athletes, the ECHR hearing will close a chapter of Semenya’s life.

Standing up not only for herself, the multiple SA record holder has put up a persistent fight for all athletes who have been affected by the same international rules.

When the ECHR announces its decision, however, she will finally be able to focus on her personal and business lives. It’s an opportunity she fully deserves.