There’s no sense in rushing the NHI Bill

Just 14 days before elections, President Ramaphosa signs the NHI Bill. Is it strategic or desperate?

With just 14 days until the general election, the timing of President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law today, is bizarre.

A masterstroke ahead of perceived waning support for the ruling party or a desperate move as so many of his opponents suggest?

Years of back and forth between government, relevant stakeholders and the medical industry makes it feel as though the decision has been rushed. Do we need universal health coverage?

Of course, that’s not up for debate. Our health coverage is unacceptable for the majority of South Africans.

Is this the right way to go about it? Not in its current suggested form.

What was the point of the feedback from major stakeholders, who now feel that their concerns and recommendations were ignored?

They felt the introduction of the national health plan is far too premature and government themselves have admitted there is no money. So, why now?

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said: “To implement the NHI would cost well in excess of R200 billion per year – with some estimates as high as R1 trillion. To give you an idea of how much extra tax this is, it would be equivalent of increasing VAT from 14% to 21.5%, increasing personal income tax by 31%, imposing an additional payroll tax of R1 500 per month on every working person – or a combination of all of the above.”

He added: “It is difficult to think of a more cynical and destructive move. It is a dishonour to the Office of the President that Ramaphosa could sink this low. What he has done is to play with the lives of the South African people for imaginary political gain.”

It will no doubt go straight to the courts in any case, and will be fought for years to come.

Will the NHI promote quality access to health care for all South Africans? Most experts believe it cannot be implemented and will do further damage to an unequal health offering.

The question is: why rush it?

