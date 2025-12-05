Checkers bag the new cash carrier

Delegates at the ANC Joburg regional conference described unusual packaging choices as money allegedly circulated to sway internal contests.

Now there’s a good marketing option for Checkers 60/60: We deliver anything anywhere, chop-chop – including vote-buying cash to delegates at the ANC Joburg regional conference.

According to some delegates at the conference, there were indeed Checkers bags moving around stuffed with money to sway votes… with some of the other sweeteners, appropriately, being delivered in chocolate boxes.

The mayor of Joburg, Dada Morero, told us: “The devil of money and money politics are wrong. While we try at all times to condemn them and to talk about them, they do happen.

“It is so unfortunate that the ANC has not had the ability as an organisation to say: ‘how do we focus on this thing and destroy it once and for all?’”

He added: “Politics of money affect us because we end up electing people who are not fit for the task.”

Comrade, that’s how your party’s chefs have been rolling since 1994. While that’s not news, it’s interesting that someone as high up as Morero was voicing his concerns.

Although we must acknowledge he may have done this deliberately to appear on the side of the angels, we wonder whether he didn’t have enough Checkers bags himself.

